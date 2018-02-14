India emerging as successful group of electronic warfare

professionals: AOC Bengaluru,Feb 14 (PTI) The International President of U.S. based Association of Old Crows (AOC), Lisa K Fruge, today said India was emerging as one of the most successful and active groups of electronic warfare professionals in the worlddue to advancement of technology in defence systems. She was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural of the three-day fifth International Conference onElectronic Warfare-2018 here. More than 400 delegates across the country, besides defence officers and technocrats from various organisations engaged in the design, development and production of armaments for the country are attending the conference. Fruge said this mutually vibrant set-up of technologists envisages faster connectivity forcommunication,collaborating, membership driving and mentoringamong the professionals to help their country grow. A press release by AOCs Indian chapter quotedher as saying "As no single platform can be used by thedifferent branches of armed forces of a country, it is theneed of the hour to innovate in this field because the futurewarfare would be only a electronic warfare, the technology ofwhich is growing very fast." She called for the right involvement of young professionals in the field to infuse fresh blood, leading to new applications. Bharat Electronics Limited Chairman and ManagingDirector M V Gouthama said that the EW system, which started as a force multiplier, has become the most essential feature in modern warfare of all the nations in the world. This dynamic fieldhas tremendous scope of innovation and continuous researchprocess in tune with galloping technology, he added.

The Association of Old Crows is an organisation for individuals who have common interests in Electronic Warfare (EW), Electromagnetic Spectrum Management Operations (EMSO), Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA), Information Operations (IO) and other information related capabilities. PTI GMS RA APR APR