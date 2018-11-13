India, EU agree to deepen cooperation to deal with terrorism

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) India and European Union have vowed to step up cooperation in effectively dealing with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.The issue figured prominently during India-EU annual counter terrorism and political dialogue in Brussels on Monday."The discussions focussed on the terrorist threats in Europe, South Asia and the Middle East. The EU and India underlined the importance of continuing the progress made in defeating Da'esh," said a statement by the EU.It said both sides agreed to find ways to enhance cooperation to counter violent extremism and radicalisation as well as to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. "Exchanges further touched on tackling terrorist use of the Internet and countering terrorism financing," the statement said. "Finally, the EU and India had a fruitful exchange on multilateralism, underlining their full support for the United Nations, the Global Counter Terrorism Forum and other multilateral fora," it added. PTI MPB ZMN