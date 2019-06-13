India-EU ICT Standardisation Cooperation Project Supports Centre of Excellence (CoE) on IoT for Smart Cities at IIIT-Hyderabad

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, June 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --European Union through its India-EU ICT Standardisation Cooperation Project is supporting the creation of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on Internet of Things (IoT) for Smart Cities at IIIT-Hyderabad. As part of the CoE, the EU India project will not only help to design relevant courses on IoT, but will also facilitate capacity building by supporting research collaborations and exchange of experts between India and EU.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg)With an aim to build a deeper understanding of the standards driven approach for smart cities, and facilitate collaboration between various smart city stakeholders across India and EU, the project will also organize outreach activities such as hackathons, workshops and conferences. These activities would be organized on varied components of IoT including the use of standards such as oneM2M for interoperability for the benefit of public at large.The CoE brings together faculty from several IIIT-H research centres such as Signal Processing and Communications, Embedded Systems, Data Science, Computer Systems Group and domain areas such as Building Science, Spatial Informatics, e-Governance, and Earthquake Engineering, thereby facilitating co-operation between different experts on interdisciplinary aspects of IoT for Smart Cities.The EU as part of the project facilitated an exploratory trip to Estonia of the IIIT-H faculty in January. With a view to strengthen and support developers' community, CoE has conducted number of trainings including applications of LoRaWAN standard for smart-cities and use of oneM2M in IoT applications. In July, the CoE will undertake a visit to France for enhancing collaboration between Indian and French universities and start-ups working in Toulouse and Bordeaux. Commenting on this initiative, the coordinator of this CoE Dr. Sachin Chaudhari, Assistant Professor, Signal Processing and Communications Research Center said, "Learnings from our research collaborations, courses and hackathons, conducted as part of this CoE's activities, will be used to apply smart city solutions in Hyderabad and then the successful models will be replicated across India. Thus, this CoE at IIIT-H, supported by India-EU ICT Standardization Cooperation Project, is expected to trigger a smart city revolution in India in several ways." Elaborating on the importance of the CoE, Mr. Raimund Magis, Charg d'Affaires a.i. said, "Add interoperability and open innovation to IoT and it becomes a game changer which can positively impact millions of lives. The Centre of Excellence at IIIT-H facilitates the latest in IoT, being developed across India and the EU based on global standards, to reach a wider audience. We hope that these deliberations and interactions will further fast track solutions for the Indian smart cities requirements."India-EU Cooperation on ICT-Related Standardisation, Policy and Legislation: The EU-funded project 'India-EU Cooperation on ICT-Related Standardisation, Policy and Legislation' (2015 - 2019) is aimed to promote closer cooperation and alignment between India and Europe with regards to the production and use of ICT standards and to harmonise the exchange of statistical data, thereby facilitating trade, increasing interoperability and the ease of doing business for companies, and adding additional weight to European and Indian ICT standardisation efforts at the global level. Details: http://www.indiaeu-ictstandards.in/about-us/About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in Source: International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad PWRPWR