India exports record 3.95 lakh tonnes of coffee in FY18

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Coffee exports from India, Asias third-largest producer and exporter, reached an all-time high at 3.95 lakh tonnes in the 2017-18 fiscal on strong demand for instant coffee, according to state-run Coffee Board.

The country had exported 3.55 lakh tonnes of coffee in the previous year.

"The coffee exports were at all-time high in FY 2017-18 because of increased shipments of value-added products, especially instant coffee," a senior board official told PTI.

There was an increase in instant coffee output because of improved production capacity with setting of up new units.

The country largely exports Robusta variety of coffee, the volumes of which also showed a jump in the 2017-18 fiscal in view of strong demand and record domestic production.

The top three export destinations are Italy, Germany and the Russian Federation.

The board has pegged coffee output at a record 3.50 lakh tonnes for the 2017-18 crop year ending September 2018 as against 3.12 lakh tonnes in the previous year. PTI LUX SBT