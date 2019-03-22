India extends financial aid to Nepal for campus building

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Mar 22 (PTI) India has extended Nepalese Rupees 35. 5 million as financial assistance for the construction of an educational campus in Nepal.The campus building was jointly inaugurated by District Coordination Committee and Campus Management Committee on Friday.India has extended a total of Nepalese Rupees 35.5 million as financial assistance for the construction of the three storied building for the Siddheswar Education Public Campus at Ramechhap district which has now been completed.Established in 1963 the educational institution presently provides education to 1000 students. The new infrastructure constructed with India's grant assistance is a triple storied campus building comprising of 12 class rooms that also includes a meeting hall, a laboratory room and a library.The newly built infrastructure will not only boost learning environment of students but also enhance access to education to needy, poor and marginalised students of the district and adjoining area, according to a press release issued by the Indian embassy here. PTI SBP AMSAMSAMS