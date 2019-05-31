India Focus for Leading Oracle Licensing Advisors

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with AsiaNet. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) WELLINGTON, New Zealand, May 30, 2019 /Medianet International-AsiaNet/-- --Photo available of Mahim Sharma, director senior, India Operations for Palisade Compliance APAC: https://apac.palisadecompliance.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/mahim-medianet1.jpg Palisade Compliance has appointed Mahim Sharma as its senior director of operations in India. Palisade Compliance is the world's leading provider of independent solutions and advice for Oracle software and cloud licensing, contracting, cost reduction, and compliance. Its team responsible for the Asia-Pacific region is based in Wellington, New Zealand, led by managing director, Anna-Rita Stanley-Best. Mahim brings to Palisade Compliance 20 years' experience in senior sales across regions to multiple segments, including seven years with Oracle India. Along with regional management responsibilities, Mahim has expanded business and acquired customers in India, Sri Lanka and North Africa. He has also executed consulting assignments in the UK and Middle East. "I bring to the role at Palisade Compliance a balance in terms of consultative selling, building and nurturing relationships, and industry knowledge," Mahim says. The strategy behind establishing an office in India is explained by Anna-Rita Stanley-Best. "Palisade has listened to the feedback we receive from companies and organisations across our region for local representation," Anna-Rita says. "There are challenges for Oracle customers in India, particularly a lack of preparedness and knowledge in working with Oracle. The more an organisation buys from Oracle, the challenges in understanding the estate increase," Mahim says. "Customers want a trusted advisor to guide them through long and complex contracts. My approach will be to build that trust, using my knowledge gained both from an industry perspective and from understanding needs specific to India," Mahim says. "Having been on the other side, I definitely understand the dilemmas." Palisade Compliance takes its unique standing as a truly independent advisor on Oracle software and cloud licensing, contracting, cost reduction, and compliance seriously. We are the only truly independent organization providing advisory services around Oracle software licences, with a wealth of combined Oracle experience across negotiation, audit and pricing structures," Anna-Rita says. "Palisade is eight years old, and has very senior professionals with a lot of experience with Oracle, which is a huge advantage. With Palisade the client always comes first." [ENDS] For further information, contact Mahim Sharma, senior director India operations, Palisade Compliance APAC, by email msharma@palisadecompliance.com Anna-Rita Stanley-Best, Palisade Compliance APAC managing director email annarita@palisadecompliance.com Palisade Compliance APAC website: https://apac.palisadecompliance.com/ SOURCE: Palisade Compliance PWRPWR