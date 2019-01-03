India-France making 'satisfactory progress' on nuclear power plant pact: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) India and France have made "satisfactory progress" on an agreement to develop six reactors of a 10,000 MW nuclear power plant project in Maharashtra, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) told the Parliament on Thursday.The Industrial Way Forward Agreement was signed between the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), which comes under the DAE, and the Electricite de France (EDF) on March 10 last year for the "implementation" of the reactors at Jaitapur in Maharashtra.Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha that "both the governments noted that satisfactory progress had been made in pursuance of the Industrial Way Forward Agreement in 2018 between NPCIL and EDF and adopted the status of progress for implementation."He said this in a written reply to a question in the Upper House.Singh handles the DAE, which comes under the PMO. The agreement was exchanged on March 10 last year by the then DAE secretary Sekhar Basu and EDF Chairman Jean Bernard Levy in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi. Responding to another question in Rajya Sabha, Singh stated that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to set up space galleries in various locations of the country. "The space galleries are expected to disseminate knowledge about space science and technology amongst the citizens of the country. The gallery will consist of interactive methods/models describing the principles of space science and technology," he added. PTI DSP DSP ANBANB