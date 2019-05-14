India Fund Fest Achieves Over 25 Cr. Investments in One Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) India Fund Fest 2019 Finale organised by Natio Cultus in association with Horses Stable was held on 10th May 2019 at Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bengaluru. Top 28 startups selected from over 14,000 applications, pitched in a TV show format of Horses Stable web series, for spot funding of over INR 25 CroresBengaluru, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir) The scene at Ritz Carlton on 10th May, 2019 was one of excitement with finalist founders of 28 startups, selected through a rigorous filtering process out of 14,000 applications received, seeking spot funding from 12+ investors. They were from a wide range of industries, viz., e-commerce, technology, agriculture, animal husbandry, ayurveda, water conservation, solar enegry, payment gateway, e-vehicles, etc. The selection of these startups were made by an eminent jury and through a proprietary Investor Readiness Report process, ensuring the companies are thoroughly vetted. Out of 14,000+ interested companies, 553 were shortlisted through initial screening. After further filtering, 100 Investment Readiness Reports were prepared. The next round of assessment brought the number down to 35 and then the final most eligible 28 finalists were selected. It was a tough and thorough process of selection. There were 12 Master Investors and one Deal Master, Mr. Nalin Singh of Natio Cultus, on the panel of the TV show format. The invited audience included 100+ partners who were incubators, mentors, investors and business experts from Indonesia, Singapore, USA and other countries. There were 31 partners who wholeheartedly and actively supported by outreaching their network to encourage companies to apply for the event. Many finalists were referred by the partners. Out of 28 startups who pitched, 13 received offers from the investors and 8 were accepted. This totals to confirmed spot deals in excess of INR 25 Crores. With an additional three deals still open, the number is expected to touch INR 42 Crores. One deal was struck by a member of the audience. On the confirmed deals alone, this is Indias largest Single Day Startup Funding Event ever! The organisers are NatioCultus Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. who had ideated and executed successful editions of this event in 2017 and 2018. This year they partnered with Horses Stable a TV web series, which was launched recently. The recorded event will be telecast in the future episodes of Horses Stable. Image 1: IFF 2019 Image 2: Infographics PWRPWR