India, Gabon discuss ways to boost economic ties

(Eds: Adding more information) New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) India and African country Gabon Wednesday discussed ways to increase economic cooperation in various sectors, including logistics, infra, energy, agriculture and tourism.The discussions were held between Gabon's Foreign Affairs Minister Regis Immongault and Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu here.It is possible for the two countries to work together in sectors like logistics, infrastructure, energy, water, agriculture, services and tourism, the commerce ministry said in a statement quoting Prabhu.The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 440.47 million and is yet to realise its full potential, it said."Both sides will have to work together to improve bilateral trade in the coming years," it added.Indian companies are already operating in wood, plywood, mining and fisheries sectors in Gabon.Gabon has shown interest in entering into a Bilateral Investment Treaty with India.The ministry also said India has suggested that Gabon may give a complete list of minerals for Indian industries to consider investing in for mining projects.Gabon has the sixth largest reserves of manganese in the world. Manganese Ore India Ltd (MOIL) team visited Gabon in July to explore possibilities of joint collaboration with Gabonese mining companies.The African nation is making efforts to attract investment from India in construction of railway lines in key mining clusters. Later, Immongault also met Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and discussed upon topics of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation."Had a fruitful discussion upon topics of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation with delegation from the Gabonese Republic led by Foreign Minister Regis lmmongault and Minister of Equipment, Infrastructure and Mining Christian Magnana," Singh said in a tweet.The delegation has been assured all possible support in the form of India's technical expertise in the field of mineral exploration as sought by the Gabonese government, he added.