India has appointed 17 coordinators to help nationals leaving Libya: Swaraj

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) India has appointed 17 coordinators to help nationals leaving Libya and its mission is helping them with exit visa even in cases when their visa has expired, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Wednesday. Swaraj's assurance came amid a raging conflict in Libya. At least 264 people have been killed and over 1,200 wounded in weeks of fighting on the outskirts of Libya's capital. Eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on the capital on April 4, as his self-styled Libyan National Army pledged "to purge the west of terrorists and mercenaries". "We have appointed 17 Coordinators to help Indians leaving Libya. Indian Embassy is helping them with Exit Visa even in cases where their visa has expired. Presently, the airport is operational. Please avail of this opportunity," Swaraj tweeted. PTI ASK RCJ