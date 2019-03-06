India has completely transformed under Modi: Ram Madhav

Imphal, Mar 6 (PTI) The country has witnessed huge transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said Wednesday.In the past, Pakistani terrorists would come here and trigger bomb blasts killing innocents but now India enters their homes and kills them.The national security has been strengthened under the current dispensation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, adding that "the country is most secure in the hands of Modi".He also credited Modi for moving away from the past to create a "non-corrupt India"."In a major change when terrorists from Pakistan came to the country and triggered bomb blasts killing innocents... now (we) have entered Pakistan and killed militants," he said addressing party workers here. When the anti-terror operation was being carried out, the prime minister was monitoring the situation at 3 am, Madhav said. "National security, national dignity has been achieved under Modi," the senior BJP leader, who is the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast said. There has been "no communal violence, no riots and no strike" across the country in the last five years, Madhav, who has his roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said, adding that the BJP government had succeeded in creating a peaceful and united India. Speaking at the state convention of the Manipur unit of the BJP, Madhav claimed that "the country which was known for corruption" had shed its negative image and Modi had "created a non-corrupt India"."Modi is not just non-corrupt but is incorruptible," he said lauding the prime minister and his government for having zero-tolerance towards corruption. He said India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and has had a 7.2 per cent growth rate which no country has managed to achieve.Quoting a report, he stressed that the neighbouring China had a slower growth rate of 6 to 6.4 per cent.Madhav also said that the country had the most stable economy in the world, and is expected to be the world's third largest by 2030 with GDP worth USD 10 trillion."We have created a dignified India and given dignity to women by constructing accessible toilets to stop open-defecation as well," he said.The scheme of providing bank accounts to poor people is to give everyone a place in the country's economy, which was never witnessed before Modi came, Madhav said."If there is no Modi, there will be no stability... (it would) create anarchy, economic downturn and we Indians (would) have to lower our heads in shame abroad," he commented. Attacking the opposition parties, he asked: "Who can stand up against Modi? The Congress party does not want to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate."He said the slogan for BJP this time will be "Phir ek Baar, Modi Sarkar" (once again, Modi govt) and the party "targets 300 seats" in the general election.Madhav further said that the BJP was counting on winning both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur. Our confidence stems from the fact that the two-year-old BJP-led coalition govt in Manipur has been people-centric and a successful one, he said. He complimented the work being done by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and compared him to Modi saying "what Modi is to the country, Biren is to Manipur".The Biren Singh government will be completing two years on March 15.The chief minister too expressed confidence that the BJP and Modi would return to power at the Centre.He too praised Modi and said that despite being a small state, the Centre listens and considers the feelings of the people of Manipur.Accordingly, the controversial Citizenship Bill was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha after protests broke out in the state, he said.Madhav further said that the state was strategically placed and had a huge opportunity for growth as it served as a gateway to ASEAN countries. PTI CORR SNS RHL