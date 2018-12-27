India has not sought military base in Maldives in return for financial aid: sources

New Delhi, Dec 27(PTI) India has not sought building of any kind of military facility in return for granting USD 1.4 billion assistance to Maldives, official sources said Thursday.The sources said there was no "quid pro quo" in granting the financial assistance to Maldives by India during Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's visit here 10 days back.There were reports that India was pressing for setting up of a military base in the island nation in exchange for the financial package to the country which is reeling under financial crisis."There is no request from the government of India to the government of Maldives to build any kind of military facility in return for any kind of financial assistance," said an authoritative source.Maldives is faced with mounting Chinese debt and India on December 17 announced a USD 1.4 billion financial assistance following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Solih.During their talks, the two leaders also vowed to deepen security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.Relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then president Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 this year.India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency lasted for 45 days. PTI MPB RT