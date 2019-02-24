India has taken multiple actions against Pak post Pulwama attack: UP minister

Mathura (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) India has taken multiple actions against Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said Sunday. Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader said Pakistan was now cornered. The government has taken multiple actions against Pakistan, including imposing economic restrictions on it, he said. Following the terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, the government withdrew the most favoured nation status given to Pakistan, a move which would enable New Delhi to increase customs duty on goods coming from the neighbouring country. The minister was here to inaugurate a 220 KV transmission sub-station in Madhuaka village. The facility has been built at a cost of Rs 103.74 crore. According to the minister for power, the facility will ensure uninterrupted power supply in over a dozen villages. Electricity connection to one crore households has been provided since the BJP dispensation assumed office in Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORR SMN