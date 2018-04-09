India has undertaken most comprehensive, planned urbanisation prog: Puri

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that India has undertaken the most comprehensive and planned urbanisation programme in the world.

Addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event here, Puri said till 2030, 700 to 900 million sq metres of urban space would have to be developed every year in order to accommodate 40 per cent of the total Indian populations that is expected to be based out of the urban areas.

The housing and urban affairs minister said by 2030, cities would contribute to around 66 per cent of the countrys GDP and close to 90 per cent of tax collection, according to a CII press release.

Stating that the country has subjected its urban infrastructure to ?criminal? neglect in the last 67 years, he said that the kind of planned urbanisation sought would ?not solely be decided by the Centre but the urban local bodies also need to be included? in the planning and development.