India Identified as a Priority Growth Market for Majorel, The Newly Launched Customer Experience Business by Bertelsmann and Saham

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) Rebranding of former Arvato CRM Solutions, Phone Group, Ecco Outsourcing and Pioneers Outsourcing into Majorel Majorels hybrid contact centres combine the best of people and technology and will aim to create world-class service agents in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well as in urban clusters in India Majorel India will maintain a sharp focus on a tiered approach to customer centricity by providing end-to-end customer experience support India has been identified as a target growth market for Majorel customer experience services group which was launched worldwide by its global Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mackenbrock with an ambitious statement of intent on its growth strategy. Early this year, the company was formed by combining the worldwide customer service businesses of Bertelsmann, the international media, services, and education company, and Morocco's Saham Group. Majorel, which has more than 48,000 employees in 28 countries worldwide, is a leading player in Europe, Middle East and Africa and has a strong presence in Asia and the Americas. The business is aiming for a leading position in the global customer experience industry by investing heavily in its regional network and digital customer engagement capabilities. It plans to invest several hundred million Euros over the course of the coming years in geographical expansion and in digital capabilities and solutions including analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Several hundred million Euros to be invested in digital capabilities and expansion in key growth markets. The formation of Majorel came about in response to seismic changes that are happening in the customer experience industry, driven by the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Research carried out on behalf of the company shows that within the next years, up to a quarter of existing contact center interactions could be handled by automated technologies, with this figure potentially rising to almost half by 2027. This rise will be mirrored by a massive overall increase in customer interactions. Many of those will be handled completely automatically or in self-service, but also an increasing number by tech-enabled humans, estimate that number of tech-enabled human interactions could almost double by 2027, creating new jobs as customer experience services move towards a human-technology hybrid model. Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, said: We will see rapid growth and change in the customer experience industry over the course of the next decade. To meet the challenges and opportunities this brings, you need to find the perfect combination of people, technology and global reach. At Majorel, we are ready to invest in our future and take advantage of these opportunities. The investments were making in our people, in data, in technology, and in our regional network, will allow us to continue to deliver the transformation and reliability our clients need in our constantly changing world. As a result, we firmly believe we will be able to thrive in this exciting market; further strengthening our prominent position in EMEA, expanding our presence in emerging and growth markets, and continuing to expand our trusted partnerships with the worlds most respected brands. Majorel has deployed a focused strategy to secure world-leading positions in the customer experience industry in every major market around the world. At a time when the overall customer experience sector is witnessing a slowdown in terms of new job creation, a study conducted on behalf of the company reveals that a reversal of the trend has already triggered with total number of customer service interactions said to increase by more than 6-fold, from 400 Billion to 3 Trillion by 2027. In this landscape, the company believes that the role of customer service representatives will evolve to handle more high value interactions requiring unique human skills such as empathy, problem solving and decision-making. According to Aditya Kashyap, the newly appointed India CEO of Majorel, With how the world of customer service is evolving everyday its important to innovate and create solutions that dont just stop at service but take care of end-to-end customer experience. To achieve this in India, we have developed a unique approach to deliver customer experience on behalf of our clients. By combining the best of people and technology we use a tiered approach of providing customer experience at every touch point, whether its through service, sales or loyalty programmes. At the heart of what we do, is our drive to embrace change and innovation while also giving back to the people and the country. We hope to take our hybrid model approach to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and create world-class customer experience professionals there. This will lead to the creation of many new jobs in the emerging urban clusters in India. Majorel has been recognised as a pioneer in blending AI into the conventional customer service delivery model and is poised to create a significant transformation in the field of customer service in India and in other parts of the world. About MajorelMajorel designs, delivers and differentiates customer experience on behalf of some of the worlds most respected brands. It provides classic customer communication as well as digital solutions such as social media and online communications, automated interaction and AI, analytics, self-service and other customer lifecycle solutions. Majorel brings together Bertelsmann and Sahams groups worldwide customer experience businesses, including Arvato CRM Solutions, Phone Group, ECCO Outsourcing and Pioneers Outsourcing. The group has combined annual revenues of 1.2bn and over 500 clients globally across many industry sectors. It has more than 48,000 people in 28 countries worldwide, with market-leading positions in Europe, Middle East and Africa, while also having a strong presence in Asia and the Americas. For more information about Majorel, please visit www.majorel.com. Image 1: Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of MajorelImage 2: Aditya Kashyap, India CEO of Majorel PWRPWR