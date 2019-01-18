India Inc. predicts IT to be the largest employer in 2019: TimesJobs Survey

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) With the rising digital disruption in the job market,the year 2018 was labelled disruptive by HR leaders, and most think that this transition will continue in the year 2019 too. TimesJobs conducted an exclusive survey where most HR managers and leaders agreed that the ongoing digitisation will help create more jobs in2019 especially in IT/Telecom, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Fintech and Retail sectors. The survey findings include: 75% of the respondents predicted that hiring will be positive in 2019 IT/Telecom, Sales/Business Development, Engineering, Accounting & Financial Services and Banking/Insurance/Financial Services will be the top five functional areas that will see an increase in hiring 42% of the respondents said that hiring will be to strengthen middle level of management As per 75% of HR leaders, companies will prefer to hire permanent staff vis-a-vis contractual staff and freelancers People Management (29%) will be the most in-demand skill set in 2019 January 18, 2019, New Delhi:Indian HR leaders believe that technology has brought in major disruptions in the recruitment industry and has been a boon as well as a bane. TimesJobs surveyed approximately 3,000 HR leaders and managers to know their perspective on the hiring trends across industries for 2019. Here are the chieffindings: Industries hiring the mostMost survey respondents said that the IT sector will hire most number of professionals, followed by E-commerce, Manufacturing, Fintech and Retail.These five sectors were named as the probable top hiring sectors for 2019. The survey also predicted that the startups will witness aggressive hiring this year. Most demanded experience rangeAs per 75% of HR leaders, companies will prefer to hire permanent staff in 2019. Talking about the experience range, the survey reveals that candidates with an experience of 2-5 years will be hired the most in 2019. This demand will be followed by increased hiring activity for freshers. Most hiring locationThe infrastructural development of Tier II, Tier III cities and suburbs across the country is one the reasons for an increase in job creation in these locations. Although most survey respondents say that the metro cities will hire aggressivelyin 2019, however most also voted forTier I and II cities as probable job churners. Most demanded skill setsIn this era of digitisation, upskilling or re-skilling is the only way out for employees to stay relevant todays age of automation. The survey findings reveal that people management (29%) will be the most in-demand skill set in 2019, followed by creativity (15%) with critical thinking and decision-making (14% each). Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs & TechGig said, TimesJobs survey findings indicate that digitisation will continue in 2019. In this scenario, recruiters will need to devise a mixed bag of hiring strategies - right from creating better employee benefits in the form of rewards and recognition to having a diverse and inclusive workforce. With rising competition between companies to acquire and retain the right talent, employers are structuring their work expectations as per requirements of the multi-generational employees. About TimesJobs:TimesJobs is a platform to help competent professionals enhance their career growth. With over 25 million registered jobseekers across the board and more than 60 million-page views every month, it is the most preferred career portal among ambitious and talented professionals who want to make smarter career decisions that accelerate their career progression. PWRPWR