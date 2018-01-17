India INX daily trading turnover reaches Rs 2,500 crore

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The daily trading turnover at BSEs India International Exchange (India INX) today crossed the Rs 2,500-crore mark.

This is the highest volume recorded by the exchange since inception, accounting for 82 per cent of the total trading volumes in Gift City, India INX said in a statement.

The cumulative turnover on the India INX since inception is approximately USD 10 billion.

India INX, a 100 per cent subsidiary of BSE, launched its trading operations at the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) at the Gift City in Gujarat on January 16, 2017.

The exchange provides a common platform for all asset classes -- equities, currencies and commodities. It operates 22 hours every day opening with the Japanese markets and closing with Chicago markets.

"We are very happy to complete a year of operation yesterday and this progress is a validation to our efforts which we are delivering seamlessly. This also reflects the increasing our interest in the IFSC amongst the broking fraternity.

"Recently, India INX launched its debt listing platform, the global securities market with listing of listed Indian Railway Finance Corporations (IRFC) green bonds," India INX Managing Director and Chief Executive V Balasubramaniam said.

Yesterday, BSE -- formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange -- had hit a new record with the highest turnover of Rs 45,575 crore in the currency derivatives segment.

Currency derivatives include futures and options, with four pairs of currencies traded at future prices. The dollar- rupee is the most popularly traded pair, holding about 95 per cent market share. PTI SP SBT