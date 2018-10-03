India INX launches Global Access with connectivity to CME Group of exchanges

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) Wednesday announced the launch of a special purpose vehicle which will facilitate hedgers, traders and investors access international exchanges through a single centralised platform. The special purpose vehicle -- India INX Global Access IFSC Global Access -- will offer access to products traded on international exchanges. Besides, it will provide its customers a single-window interface for trading on CME group exchanges, thereby decreasing their overall costs of accessing global markets from IFSC GIFT City, India INX said in a statement. Global Access is aiming to become the leading financial services provider in IFSC GIFT City in the coming years by facilitating a centralised access to international financial markets for its customers. The company said the platform will provide a single-window access to multiple international exchange markets beginning with CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX through remote connect. "Today markets are highly integrated and as an offshore exchange, offering convenience to access markets globally at low cost is important. As India INX, we have taken the first step in that direction by offering unified marketplace that will service access to international markets," V Bala Managing Director, CEO of India INX, and Chairman of India INX Global Access. "CME group of exchanges depth of liquidity across wide spectrum of asset class has been made accessible through India INX Global Access to all our participants. As trading and settlement at GIFT IFSC is US dollar based, the process will be frictionless for our participants," he added. BSE's India INX is Indias first International Exchange set up at GIFT City. PTI SP SHW ANSANS