India, Japan hold inaugural space dialogue

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The inaugural India-Japan Space Dialogue was held here on Friday, with both the countries exploring ways to step up cooperation between their space agencies.The Indian delegation was led by Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Secretary for Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, while the Japanese delegation was co-led by Kansuke Nagaoka, Deputy Assistant Minister, Foreign Policy Bureau, and Shuzo Takada, Director General, National Space Policy Secretariat.The dialogue brought together ministries and agencies related to outer space in the two countries and provided an opportunity for information exchange on the respective space policies, the MEA said in a statement.Discussions were also held on bilateral cooperation between JAXA-ISRO, their space industries, global navigation satellite system, space situational awareness (SSA), space security and space-related norms, it said.