India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise to begin next month

Dehradun, Sep 27 (PTI) A joint military exercise between India and Kazakhstan with focus on counter terrorism operation in mountainous terrain will be held in Pithoragarh from Oct 3-15.Nearly 100 soldiers from both Indian and Kazakhstan armies will share with each other their experiences of counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations during the 13-day exercise named KAZIND-2019. It is an yearly event conducted alternatively in Kazakhstan and India, a defence press release said. In the series of military training exercises undertaken by India with various countries, KAZIND with Kazakhstan is crucialin terms of the security challenges faced by the two nations amid changing trends in global terrorism, the release said. The aim of the exercise is to conduct company level joint training with emphasis on counter terrorism operation in mountainous terrain, it said. PTI ALM RCJ