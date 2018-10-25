India Lauds MGH Group for Excellence & Leadership in Logistics, Supply Chain & Warehousing

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --With a streak of 3 consecutive awards in the logistics and supply chain industry in 2017, and now on September 10th, 2018, MGH embarks on a prestigious journey of consecutive recognition in service delivery and procedural excellence. MGH Group has been awarded as the 'India's Greatest Brands -2017-18' in the third edition of the award show, held on September 10th at Hotel Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The award summit took place with corporate titans from over 20 industries taking a part in it, over 100 brands being facilitated inclusive of Sanjay Kaul of Cisco, and Vineet Jain of Times of India Group. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774815/Mr_Himanshu_Pant_Receiving_the_Award.jpg ) Mr. Himanshu Pant, Executive Director and Country Head received the awards on behalf of MGH Group as well as for, and on behalf Anis Ahmed, the Founder & Group CEO of MGH awarded as 'India's Greatest Leaders 2017-18'. 'India's Greatest Brands and Leaders' is among India's one of the most prestigious recognitions, made possible with the collaboration of AsiaOne, the only Asian-based research and business magazine and PricewaterhouseCoopers, the second largest accounting firm in the world. Earlier, MGH bagged 2 awards on 'National Awards for Excellence & Leadership in Logistics, Supply Chain & Warehousing'. On 5th Sept 2018, MGH Logistics was honored as the recipient of 2 of the most contested categories in the award show- 'Best end-to-end service provider' and 'Best Complete Solutions Provider'. With over 20 categories to contest for in Logistics, Supply Chain & Warehousing Industry alongside the stalwarts of the Industry, MGH Group triumphed in the above 2 categories. In 2017, India Cargo Award recognized MGH Group as the 'The Best Supply Chain Management Company' and 'The Emerging Logistics Company' of 2017 as well. The year of 2017 and 2018 have been remarkable years for MGH not only in terms of winning new businesses but also in offering unconventional and value added supply chain solutions to its global fast fashion, automotive and Pharma brand customers. With Last-Mile delivery being the next big thing in logistics alongside the use of blockchain in the logistics industry, MGH Group's early steps to improve in the particular field have allowed MGH's prowess to get industry-wide recognition in 2018 as well. About MGH Group: Operating its wholly owned subsidiaries in 18 countries around the globe, MGH is a multinational conglomerate brand resonating service excellence in Fast Fashion, Automotive, Healthcare Supply Chain management of Global Brands, Total Cargo Management of Legacy, Budget Airlines, Global Distribution Systems (GDS) of Travel Port, along with Radio FM, Branded Food Franchises, Commercial Banking, Tea Plantations, and Ride-Sharing, respectively. MGH is looking forward to its new office openings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in China during the first quarter of 2019. Find The MGH Scoops @ https://mghgroupglobal.blogspot.com/ http://www.mghgroup.com Source: MGH Logistics PWRPWR