India likely to commission major hydropower project in Bhutan this month: Gokhale

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) India is likely to commission a major hydropower project in Bhutan this month, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has said, vowing to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the energy sector.In his address on 'India-Bhutan Relations: The Road Ahead' here, Gokhale said India is committed to harnessing the true potential for growth of cooperative ties with Bhutan, and exploring newer avenues for advancing it further."The Road ahead for India-Bhutan ties is one of tremendous potential and opportunities," he said at the end of the conference organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs and the Royal Institute for Governance and Strategic Studies, Bhutan, on Tuesday.Over the years, the Indo-Bhutan mutually beneficial cooperation has been anchored in the remarkable cooperation in the energy sector, he said."This year, we hope to commission the flagship 720 MW Mangdechhu hydro-power project, hopefully this month itself. We are working together on a number of ongoing and planned projects, which promise to ensure that our relationship in this sector continue in the future," Gokhale said.Noting that enhancing connectivity is a central pillar of 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, he said India's focus on boosting connectivity has contributed in expanding trade and economic opportunities and forging knowledge partnerships with Bhutan."As we look into the future, we see a positive trajectory for India-Bhutan relations, with expanded engagement in pursuit of common prosperity and happiness for our two peoples," he said. PTI ASK ASK ABHABH