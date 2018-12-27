India lodges strong protest with Pak over cross border infiltration, targeting of civilians

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) India Thursday summoned an official of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over incidents of cross border terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians by Pakistani forces in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.The Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistani forces were involved in 1,962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 50 Indians have lost their lives this year."Pakistan High Commission official was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged at the incidents of cross-LoC terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and security forces on 21 and 26 December 2018, leading to loss of lives on the Indian side," the MEA said.It said India's "grave concern" was conveyed over Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces. Two Army officers were killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on December 21. On December 26, a 55-year-old civilian was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Kashmir's Rajouri district."This year, despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquility, Pakistan forces have carried out over 1,962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 50 Indians have lost their lives," the MEA said.It said Pakistan was once again asked to fulfil its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner. PTI MPB RT