India, Mozambique discuss ways to boost security cooperation

(Eds: Updating with more details) New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held extensive talks with Interior Minister of Mozambique Jaime Basilio Monteiro and explored ways to further deepen bilateral security cooperation.Singh is on a three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to 30. It is his first overseas trip as defence minister.After the talks, Singh handed over 44 SUVs to Monteiro for the Mozambican police forces, officials said. On Monday, Singh met Prime Minister of Mozambique Carlos Agostinho do Rosario and discussed a range of bilateral issues including defence and security cooperation.He also held delegation-level talks with Defence Minister of Mozambique Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke following which both sides signed two pacts.Singh also met with Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, who expressed satisfaction at the enhanced political engagement between India and Mozambique, the defence ministry said."The defence minister discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations while meeting the Mozambican leaders and noted the excellent government-to-government ties, strong business exchanges, vibrant development partnership, and long-standing people-to-people links between the two countries," it said.Officials said Mozambique sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation, and Singh assured all possible assistance. Singh also attended a ceremony in Maputo in which India handed over two fast interceptor boats to Mozambique. PTI MPB ZMN