India, Myamnar hold talks on drug trafficking in Delhi

/R New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The federal anti-narcotics agencies of India and Myanmar Tuesday began their two-day high-level talks on issues of drug trafficking in the national capital. While the Indian side was led by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Abhay, the Myanmarese side was headed by Police Brigadier Gen and Joint Secretary of Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) and commander of drug enforcement division Win Naing. The two-day bilateral meeting that began Tuesday is being organised to take coordinated and concerted actions against drug trafficking between the two countries, a government statement said. During the first day of the meeting, both sides shared mutual concerns regarding menace of drugs and resolved to exchange crucial information relating to trafficking of drugs and precursors, it said. Issues like trend of illicit poppy cultivation and heroin production in Myanmar, including precursor trafficking, cross border trafficking of heroin from Myanmar to India, cross border trafficking of ephedrine/pseudo-ephedrine on Indo-Myanmar border and trafficking of methamphetamine from Myanmar to India, were discussed, the statement said. It said information on drug trafficking routes, controlled delivery operations and sharing of best practices and training needs were also discussed. Both sides also exchanged operational level contacts for sharing of real-time information and intelligence on the subject, the statement said. This is the 4th edition of these Director General level talks and the next round will be held in Myanmar. PTI NES AQS