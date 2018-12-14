India needs more indigenously developed technologies: Singh

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh Friday said the country needs more indigenously developed technologies for the optimum utilisation of resources and sustainable development. The minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was speaking at the Social Enterprise Conclave here. Observing that Khadi is the best example of social enterprise, he urged the youth to join Khadi industries and be part of the sustainable development model. Singh said the prime minister's vision of doubling farmers income is an achievable goal only when we utilise all the resources available in rural areas like cow-dung, cow-urine, discarded human hair and agriculture waste products by turning them into bio-compost or utility products. He said this will improve the economic condition of villages and lead to the overall social development. PTI RSN SHWSHW