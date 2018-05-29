India needs to migrate to e-mobility to curb pollution: Geete

Manesar, May 29 (PTI) India needs to switch to electric mobility from its current dependence on hybrid vehicles as the country eyes zero emission levels to reduce pollution, Union Minister Anant Geete said today.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of ICAT Test facilities here, the minister said India does not need to depend on imported vehicles anymore thanks to upgradation of in-house technologies and improved testing capabilities.

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) hosted the inauguration of new state of the art and modern test facilities installed as a part of the National automotive testing and R & D infrastructure project (NATRiP) here.

The National automotive testing and R & D infrastructure project (NATRiP) project was approved by cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) in July 2005. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) was set up in 2006 and is the first of the new world class centres established under the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP).

With the capital investment of over Rs 1,100 crore and facilities spread over eight acres (32,376 sq.m) of land at ICAT Centre-I and over 46.6 acres (1,87,335 sq.m) of land at ICAT Centre-II, the centre is a major source of services to the country?s automotive industry. PTI RSN MKJ MKJ