India needs to take offences related to counterfeiting and smuggling very seriously: Police officer

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) India as a rising economic superpower needs to take offences related to counterfeiting and smuggling very seriously and police have a significant role in fighting this menace, a senior Delhi Police officer said. K Jagadeesan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Training), was speaking at a training programme for Delhi Police personnel organised by FICCI Cascade (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) at the Academy for Smart Policing, New Delhi. Although counterfeiting was looked at as a victimless crime, it had many far-reaching consequences and it was extremely important for a police officer to understand the consequences before taking actions on ground, he was quoted as saying in a statement. Only then will an officer investigating a case related to smuggling and counterfeiting be able to understand and take suitable actions, he added.