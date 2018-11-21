India, Nepal agree to set up hotline for effective coordination in checking smuggling

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) India and Nepal have decided to set up a hotline to ensure effective coordination between them to check smuggling, officials said Wednesday.In a meeting, various matters of mutual cooperation were discussed with the chief of India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, D P Dash and Director General, Customs, Nepal, Toyam Raya, they said.The two top officials had met in Kathmandu on Monday and Tuesday for the 19th annual Indo-Nepal Director General-level talks, the officials said. Both sides discussed measures to increase cooperation along the borders to combat smuggling, improve border management and facilitate trade, they said. They also agreed to establish a hotline between the two countries for effective coordination, the officials said. PTI AKV KJ