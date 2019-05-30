India-Nepal biz summit focuses on strengthening cooperation

Bhopal, May 30 (PTI) India-Nepal Business Summit held here focused on the strengthening cooperation between the two neighbouring countries to rev up the Himalayan nations economic development. The summit facilitated two-ways investment opportunities between India and Nepal, PHDCCIs India-Nepal Centre Coordinator Atul K Thakur told PTI. The summit was organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in association with the Embassy of Nepal. The summit came handy in sensitising the Indian industry and investors, especially located in Central India and their Nepalese counterparts to come in terms with the strong possibilities that Himalayan nation offers unwaveringly for business and investments, he added. Thakur said the PHDCCIs State Development Council (SDC) was actively partnering with the state governments to maintain the pulse of growth agenda besides, also supporting the industry to enter into Indias growth clusters and make the goal of inclusiveness realised. He said that PHDCCI was closely working with the Himalayan nations government and the leading industry bodies of Nepal. PTI LAL MAS AP MKJ