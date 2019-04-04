India-Nepal franchise conclave to kick off next month

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Apr 4 (PTI) Nepal will hold a first ever investment conclave here next month to primarily focus on building relations between India and Nepal through entrepreneurship development. The 'India Franchise Investment Conclave' will from May 15- 16 is to explore business opportunities and exchange expertise and know-how between the business communities of the two countries. "The event will primarily focus on building relations between India and Nepal through entrepreneurship development which entertains in-depth knowledge regarding investment, brand concept and business operations," according to a press release issued by Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI), the co-organiser of the conclave."The expo will be a premier exhibition showcasing a myriad mix of international and national brands from different industries outlining their brand concept and business operations, focusing on master franchising or unit franchise.""The conclave will certainly help in exploring new business through exchange of information and collaboration under one roof with joint efforts," said Bhawana Rana, president of the FNCCI.The event will support Nepalese businesses to establish and maintain international network that will facilitate their gateway to international market, Rana said.Franchise India is excited to join hands with Nepalese business community with a strong focus on encouraging entrepreneurship in Nepal on one hand helping Indian businesses to expand and invest in Nepal market, said Gaurav Marya, chairman of Franchise India.Nepal's economy was similar to that of India, increasingly being fuelled by highly aspiring Nepali consumers who expects nothing short of the world's best when it comes to their brand consumption, Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said.Around 250 aspiring businessmen and investors will attend the conclave and 1,000 plus prospective franchises and investors are expected to visit the expo that will show case different brands representing different industries such as education, fitness, fashion, food and beverage, wellness, real estate, technology and services. PTI SBP AMS AKJ AMSAMS