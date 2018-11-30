India, Nepal resolve technical issues on Pancheshwar dam: Water commission

Pithoragarh, Nov 30 (PTI) All technical issues related to the long-awaited Pancheshwar dam in Uttarakhand have been resolved between India and Nepal, Chairman of the Central Water Commission, SMasood Hussaini, said Friday. Pancheshwar dam on river Mahakali in Champawat district of the state is likely to address the power and irrigation needs of the two neighbours. The multi-purpose project has been hanging fire for the last 35 years. "Only non-technical matters like sharing of water, cost of project as well as some provisions of the Indo-Nepal water treaty are to be resolved between the two countries now, he told reporters here. Hussaini was addressing the media in Champawat following the first site survey by the team of experts after WAPCOS submitted the second Detailed Project Report (DPR) last year. "There were over 250 objections on the DPR prepared by WAPCOS. The objections were on things like height of the dam, hydrological design and other technical details. However, they have been sorted out by experts of both the countries,"he said.The CWC chairman also heads the high powered technical committee of experts on the Pancheshwar project. It was constituted by the Union water resources ministry and has over 35 members including 3 experts from Nepal. Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited is a public sector organisation under the ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation. PTI Corr ALM RCJRCJ