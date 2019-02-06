India, New Zealand resolve to step up political, economic ties

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) India and New Zealand have vowed to step up their political and economic ties after top officials of both countries held wide-ranging talks to strengthen the bilateral relationship.The second foreign office consultations between India and New Zealand were held here on Tuesday.At the talks, the Indian side was led by Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, while the New Zealand side was led by Ben King, Deputy Secretary Americas and Asia Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, of that country.The dialogue provided an opportunity to review the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, trade and economic ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.India reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with New Zealand in these areas, it added.The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at the UN and other international organisations. PTI ASK RC