India on way to becoming 5th largest economy in world: Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said India is on the way to becoming the fifth largest economy in the world.Speaking at the India-South Africa Business Summit here, he said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and the government is committed to reforms that will further propel it.At USD 2.6 trillion, the Indian economy is currently ranked sixth in the world behind the US, China, Japan, Germany and the UK.Modi listed out government's initiatives including the push for boosting domestic manufacturing through Make in India and digitising the economy through Digital India. PTI RR ANZ MKJ