India open to sharing economic prosperity with the world, says envoy

By Gurdip Singh Singapore, May 22 (PTI) India is open to sharing its economic prosperity and business opportunities with the world for a more stable and prosperous future, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf said here on Wednesday.Addressing a gathering of 300 delegates, including diplomats and business leaders, at the opening ceremony of day-long World Opportunities Forum, Ashraf said the development India was witnessing in the arenas of infrastructure, education and skill development were the among the best in the world."We look forward to work with the world in sharing our opportunities, prosperity and working together to make the world a better, more peaceful, more stable, prosperous and sustainable in the future, Ashraf said at the event. Ashraf gave an overview of the opportunities arising globally from technological disruptions, diffusion of economic power and acceleration in growth in various countries that are throwing up new opportunities in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Eurasia.He also highlighted the opportunities for a clean energy future in the disruptions taking place in energy market and the stress in global institutions that underpin the existing global order. Ashraf underlined the determinants of growth in India that are coming together and being aligned in a way to sustain high rates of economic growth for years to come.India is witnessing a change in politics, governance, policies, reforms, scale of investments and digital revolution. Also, the urban revolution that we are undergoing, the investments that is taking place in skill and education. The unprecedented scale of expansion of infrastructure in the country is one of the biggest infrastructure stories in the world, he said at the event organised by Sun Media Pte Ltd, an Indian origin Singapore publishing enterprise which produces country focus newsletters and magazines.He also said that India was adding 30 kms of expressways every day, and operationalised 30 additional airports and created 1,000 GW of power in the course of last five years.Ashraf also highlighted the benefits arising from financial inclusion and digitalisation that had revolutionised governance, development, business and delivery of public services, besides bringing banking, insurance and pension within the reach of all.All of these are in the context of a society that is richly diverse, wedded to democracy and committed to playing by rule of law internationally, he said.