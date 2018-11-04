India owes its identity to Lord Ram: UP minister

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The aim behind holding a grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya is to send a message across the globe that India owes its identity to Lord Ram, a senior UP minister said Sunday. On the issue of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, UP Religious Affairs Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said it will be "definitely built" as per the people's aspirations.He said people should learn a lesson from the life of the Maryada Purushottam."Lord Ram is a personality, which is incomparable - be it as a son or as a warrior. Lord Ram is our role model Through the Deepotsav, people across the world will get to know that it was due to Lord Ram India became a global superpower," Chaudhary told PTI.He alleged that during the Mughal and the British rule and even after decades of Independence, no attention was paid for betterment of Ayodhya."It was only after Yogi Adityanath became the UP Chief Minister that attention was paid for "grandeur and beautification of Ayodhya. In the last 100 years, no work was done for development of Ayodhya and it was virtually left to its own fate," he said in an interview.The Deepotsav programme will be held on November 6. "This year, nearly three lakh lamps will be lit on the banks of the Saryu on Deepotsav day. There will be a laser show. Ramlila troupes from three countries -- Laos, Indonesia and Trinidad -- are likely to perform," he said."There will be 11 tableaux which will depict the life of Lord Ram from his birth to his wedding. Sand artiste Sudarshan Patnaik will also draw various aspects on Lord Ram," he added.When asked to comment on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Chaudhary said, "Ram Mandir will be definitely built. If work is not done as per the aspirations of the people, then it is unfortunate.""Working as per the aspirations of the people is justice, he said.His remark was in the light of the Supreme Court fixing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for the first week of January next year before an appropriate bench, which will decide the schedule of hearing. PTI NAV SMI RCJRCJ