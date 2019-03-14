India-Pak hold talks on Kartarpur corridor but J-K bearing brunt of hostilities: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said India and Pakistan were holding talks on Kartarpur corridor but the people of Jammu and Kashmir were bearing the brunt of the hostilities between the two countries. "This is what we have been talking about that why is it only that Jammu and Kashmir bears the brunt whenever there are hostilities between India and Pakistan. If Kartarpur is opening, Wagah is open, (then why) the Poonch-Rawalkote is closed, Uri-Muzaffarabad road was closed," she told reporters here. India and Pakistan held their first meeting Thursday to finalise the modalities for the corridor linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Mehbooba said the PDP wants that assembly polls be held as soon as possible in the state. "Our party's stand is clear that elections should take place and take place sooner. People are facing tremendous difficulties -- when there are arrests going on and hardships in every way. The polls should take place soon and a government be formed," she said. PTI SSB AQSAQS