India Pavilion set up at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) An India Pavilion has been set up at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, with UAE's Deputy Prime Minister Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahayan inaugurating it, an official release said Thursday.The India Pavilion was opened by Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahayan on Wednesday in the presence of UAE's Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Noura Bint Mohd Al Kaabi and Indian Ambassador Navdeep Suri.India has been designated as the Guest of Honour for the Book Fair, which is being held from April 24 to 30.The India Pavilion is focused on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, the statement said.It displays the 100-volume series titled 'Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi', apart from various publications on the freedom struggle. PTI ASK IJT