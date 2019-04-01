India permits imports of moong dal with quantitative restriction

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The government Monday permitted moong dal imports of up to 1.5 lakh tonne in a fiscal year. This quota restriction will not apply to the government's import commitments under any bilateral or regional agreement or Memorandum of Understanding."Import of Moong shall be subject an annual (fiscal year) quota of 1.5 lakh MT as per procedure to be notified by Directorate General of Foreign Trade," an official notification said. The notification came into effect from April 1, 2019. PTI RR MR