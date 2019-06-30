India Post opens branch at charitable organisation's premises

Udaipur (R'than), Jun 30 (PTI) India Post has opened a branch in the premises of the Narayan Seva Sansthan, which runs charitable hospital for the differently-abled people here. The post office was inaugurated at a village on Friday. The differently-abled people can deposit and withdraw cash at the branch, according to a release from the organisation. Chandra Agarwal, founding chairman of the organisation, and senior officers of the India Post were present on the occasion. PTI SDAHMB