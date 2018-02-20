India Posts starts online consumer feedback survey

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) India Posts started limited period online survey to gather consumer feedback on its services.

"An Online Customer Feedback Survey is conceived wherein a customer can give his feedback or opinion on the services rendered by India Post. This Customer Feedback Survey will be for three months from 16.02.2018 to 15.05.2018 and available to public through India Post Website," an official statement said.

The Department of Posts will improve services based on the feedback received from consumers.

Since inception in 1854, India Posts has been serving its citizens by catering to their basic requirements of communications.

Over the years, it has started providing various services to people ranging from Mail Services (both domestic and international), Money remittances (both domestic and international), Small Savings, Philately, Securing lives, Retail Services and Bill Payments etc.

India Posts at present has 1.55 lakh post offices in its network across country. PTI PRS -