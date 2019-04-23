India presents 100 motorised wheelchairs to injured Afghan soldiers

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) With an aim to alleviate the challenges of critically injured Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers, India has presented 100 motorised wheelchairs to them, Defence Ministry statement said Monday.Till date, the Indian Army has also trained 4,880 ANA personnel in various professional, educational and military training programs, including ANA doctors and medical technicians."India also remains committed to extending medical relief and assistance to the ANA personnel," the statement said. PTI PR TIRTIR