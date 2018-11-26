India produced 8.77 MT crude steel in October

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) India registered a marginal growth in its crude steel output at 8.77 million tonne (MT) during October 2018, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel).The country had produced 8.73 MT crude steel during the same month a year ago, the global industry body said in its latest report."Crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the association was 156.6 MT in October 2018, a 5.8 per cent increase compared to October 2017," it added.China's crude steel production for October stood at 82.55 MT, an increase of 9.1 per cent compared to 75.67 MT in the same month of 2017.Japan's output fell 4.5 per cent to 8.56 MT in the reported month.The US produced 7.57 MT crude steel in October 2018, an increase of 10.5 per cent compared to 6.85 MT in October 2017.In the European Union, France produced 1.3 MT crude steel in October 2018, Italy 2.3 MT and Spain produced 1.3 MT, it said.While Turkey's crude steel production for October 2018 was at 3.2 MT, Ukraine produced 1.8 MT.Members of worldsteel represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production, including over 160 steel producers with 9 of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. PTI ABI ABI ANUANU