India produces 8.74 MT crude steel in February: worldsteel

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The country's crude steel output in February grew 2.3 per cent to 8.74 million tonne (MT) from 8.54 MT in the year-ago month, according to global steel body World Steel Association (worldsteel). The crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 137.27 MT in February, a 4.1 per cent increase compared to 131.92 MT in February 2018, the association said in its latest report. During the month, China produced 70.98 MT crude steel as against 65.02 MT, a jump of 9.2 per cent during same month a year ago. "India produced 8.738 MT of crude steel in February 2019, up 2.3 per cent over February 2018. Japan produced 7.7.43 MT of crude steel in February 2019, down 6.6 per cent on February 2018. South Korea's crude steel production stood at 5.471 MT, up 1.1 per cent on February 2018," worldsteel said. The US produced 6.9 MT of crude steel, a rise of 4.6 per cent as compared with February 2018, it said. In the EU, Italy produced 2 MT, France produced 1.2 MT, and Spain produced 1.1 MT of crude steel in February. While Ukraine and Brazil produced 1.7 MT and 2.7 MT, respectively, in February, Turkey's crude steel production during the said month was at 2.6 MT. The worldsteel is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. It represents steel producers including 9 of the world's 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production. PTI ABI HRS