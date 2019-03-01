India proud of Abhinandan's courage and valour: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) BJP president Amit Shah said Friday that the entire nation is proud of the courage and valour of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and that India is glad to have him back. "Dear Wing Commander Abhinandan, entire nation is proud of your courage and valour. India is glad to have you back. May you continue to serve the nation and IAF with unparalleled passion and dedication. Best wishes for your bright future," Shah said in a tweet after the pilot returned to India from Pakistan. Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home from Pakistan on Friday to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border. PTI KR SMNSMN