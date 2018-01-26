India ready to tap exponential growth in technologies: Pradhan

By Barun Jha

Davos, Jan 26 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said India is fully prepared for reaping the benefits of exponential growth in digital technologies, impacting energy, manufacturing and several other sectors.

Speaking here at a World Economic Forum (WEF) session, Pradhan underlined that exponential growth of technologies is a good thing for society

He said the challenge is to equip and skill people to make use of it and also to regulate the technology in a way that it is not misused.

The panelists at the session, From linear to exponential value chain, discussed how a slewof innovations for seamless, efficient and dynamic production and services are ready for use as industrial bases such as manufacturing, energy and mining prepare to digitalise their value chains.

They discussed how industries and governments can unlock economic and societal value.