India reaffirms commitment to work closely with Sudan

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India and Sudan reviewed bilateral relations, including in areas of trade, defence and capacity building, during the eighth session of the Foreign Office Consultations, the Ministry of External Affairs said. "During the bilateral Foreign Office Consultations, the entire gamut of bilateral relations that include political, trade, investments, defence and security, human resource development and capacity building, agriculture, Lines of Credit, culture, etc. were reviewed," the MEA said in a statement. India reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Sudan in these areas. The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern at regional and multilateral levels, the statement added.The Indian side in the talks held Monday was led by B Bala Bhaskar, Joint Secretary (West Asia and North Africa), MEA, while the Sudanese side was led by Ambassador Mahmoud Fadl Abdel Rasoul Mohammed, Director General of Arab and Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan. PTI PR RT