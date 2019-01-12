India replaces Advanced Light Helicopter at Gan Addu Atoll of Maldives

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India on Saturday replaced an Advanced Light Helicopter at the Gan Addu Atoll of Maldives, the Coast Guard said. A Coast Guard Ship also entered Hitadhoo port of Maldives for joint Exclusive Economic Zone patrol with the Maldivian Coast Guard from January 13-17, it tweeted. "#CoastGuard ship also carried an Advanced Light Helicopter #CG853 onboard and disembarked it at #Gan Addu Atoll as replacement for #CG852," the Coast Guard said. India has given two helicopters to Maldives, one of which has been supplied by the Coast Guard. Last month, Maldivian President Mohamed Solih had visited India during which the two countries resolved to deepen their maritime cooperation. Last year, during the tenure of the then president Abdulla Yameen, relations between India and Maldives had deteriorated after he imposed emergency. Following the unease in the ties, Maldives had asked India to take back the helicopters. PTI PR AARAAR