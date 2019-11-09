India-Russia joint tri-service exercise next month

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Mechanised contingents, fighter and transport aircraft as well ships of the armed forces of India and Russia will be part of the joint tri-service exercise Indra-2019 scheduled next month, sources said on Saturday.In preparation of the exercise, a joint planning conference is being held from November 7-10 in two phases.Phase one of the conference was conducted on November 7-8 at respective service locations of Babina, Pune and Goa to discuss service specific modalities.The second phase is being held at New Delhi from November 9-10 to fine tune joint service for smooth execution of the drill, sources added.The conference will conclude on Sunday."Indra 2019 is expected to enhance interoperability between both the national armed forces to jointly undertake operations under the UN flag. In light of the threat of global terrorism facing both nations and by countries around the world, the theme of the exercise is contemporary and relevant," sources added. PTI PR ABHABHABH