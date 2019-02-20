India, Saudi Arabia ink MoUs for cooperation in tourism, broadcasting

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Wednesday held extensive talks here after which the two sides inked five agreements in various fields, including tourism and enhancement of bilateral investment relations, the MEA said.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on investing in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund between the Government of India and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the MEA said in a statement. Both the countries also signed an MoU in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.Among other MoUs, the two sides also inked an agreement for cooperation in the field of housing, it said.An MoU was signed for cooperation on broadcasting between Prasar Bharati and Saudi Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) for exchange of audio visual programme, the statement said.Framework Cooperation Program between Invest India of the Republic of India and Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on enhancing bilateral investment relations, was also agreed upon, it said.Prime Minister Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince during their talks in New Delhi explored ways to further deepen strategic ties against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.The Crown Prince arrived here on Tuesday, a day after concluding his high-profile tour of Pakistan where he had said dialogue was the only way to resolve "outstanding issues" between India and Pakistan. PTI KND DPBDPB